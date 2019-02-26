VIDEO: Huawei's new Mate X smartphone folds out into a tablet – and we're obsessed We put it to the test

You probably never thought you needed a smartphone that folds out into a tablet, but that's just what Huawei has recently unveiled - and we tried it out. The new Mate X is dubbed the world's 'fastest foldable 5G smartphone', unfolding outwards from a smartphone into an eight inch tablet. We found it easy to use and light too!

Priced at 2,299 Euro, it's not cheap but the device is already causing a commotion with tech insiders saying it's one of the most exciting products on the market – taking Huawei engineers an impressive three years to get the device market-ready. Although there's no official release date yet, it's rumoured to hit the shelves later this year – just in time for Christmas! Watch the video to see us put the Huawei Mate X in action.

