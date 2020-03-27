Debbie Frank is a renowned astrologer who has worked not only with some of the biggest stars in showbiz, but also Princess Diana. Debbie recently opened up to HELLO! about the current coronavirus pandemic, suggesting that it may have been written in the stars. Thankfully, however, the astrologer also suggests that we may have some reprieve at the end of June.

She explained: "Jupiter and Pluto join on 5 April – a symbol of renaissance and repair which repeats three more times before the year is out, but Venus planet of human relationship is retrograde between 12 May and 23 June – slowing our connections. After that perhaps we get a reprieve." Debbie added: "The nodes move to Gemini and Sagittarius in May – the signs that keep us moving, travelling, learning and commuting – these areas are likely to be going through end of one era/beginning of another scenarios.

"But the planets keep spinning in their courses, producing more cycles and patterns, challenges and triumphs. Mars will go retrograde in the Autumn, signalling a further slow-down and when Jupiter and Saturn join in Aquarius at Winter Solstice it's the signal for pressing the re-start button on how society functions, how people interact and how technology and science bring new options."

Writing on Wednesday in HELLO!, Debbie touched upon an important January configuration that coincided with the beginning of the coronavirus crisis, saying: "Interestingly, the Saturn in Capricorn signature that dominated the heavens then was at the centre of the great Saturn, Pluto, Mercury, Ceres conjunction in Capricorn on 12 January 2020. Many years in advance it was possible to look at this upcoming configuration and ponder on its powerful impact on the world."