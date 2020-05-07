A rare stingray has been spotted swimming in Australia – and the video is mesmerising Watch as it glides through the Great Barrier Reef

A marine biologist in Australia has captured one of the rarest species of rays swimming on the Great Barrier Reef – and the footage is mesmerising. Jacinta Shackleton spotted the ornate eagle ray while free diving off Lady Elliot Island, and managed to catch it on camera. Incredibly, she then saw one of the rays again a few weeks later. Jacinta shared the video on Instagram, writing: "This was an incredibly special first encounter for me of a very rare species and something I'll never forget." The ornate eagle ray is recognised by its yellow hue and leopard-like spots, and is listed as endangered species, with just over 50 sightings recorded, ever...

