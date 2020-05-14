The zoo TikTok challenge sweeping the UK – watch the video We wonder what the animals think?

Zookeepers across Britain are keeping themselves – and the animals – entertained with a brilliant TikTok challenge. While the zoos are closed, staff are keeping busy tending to the animals but busting a move while they're at it. The TikTok challenge sees zoo staff dance to the song Blinding Lights by The Weeknd, and at Folly Farm in Pembrokeshire, even the penguins got involved! The zoos are spreading the joy by nominating their fellow wildlife parks. Folly Farm is just one of many who have taken part, and challenged keepers at Dudley Zoo, Longleat and Blackpool Zoo to a dance-off. Dudley Zoo responded, writing they "couldn't resist" when posting their version of the challenge. We love it!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Zookeepers throw some shapes in hilarious TikTok challenge

