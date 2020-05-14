The zoo TikTok challenge sweeping the UK – watch the video

Carla Challis
Zookeepers are keeping themselves entertained with a hilarious TikTok challenge; watch the video to see them in action
Zookeepers across Britain are keeping themselves – and the animals – entertained with a brilliant TikTok challenge. While the zoos are closed, staff are keeping busy tending to the animals but busting a move while they're at it. The TikTok challenge sees zoo staff dance to the song Blinding Lights by The Weeknd, and at Folly Farm in Pembrokeshire, even the penguins got involved! The zoos are spreading the joy by nominating their fellow wildlife parks. Folly Farm is just one of many who have taken part, and challenged keepers at Dudley Zoo, Longleat and Blackpool Zoo to a dance-off. Dudley Zoo responded, writing they "couldn't resist" when posting their version of the challenge. We love it!
WATCH: Zookeepers throw some shapes in hilarious TikTok challenge
SEE THE PICTURES: 14 dogs who made their owners very proud
Do you have some Good News you'd like to shout about? Email our Good News ambassador Toff at toff@hellomagazine.com to share your story and visit our Good News channel for more feel-good stories.