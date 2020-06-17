See the incredible moment this five-year-old takes his first steps unaided - after being told he'd never walk

Five year-old Camden Brooks Hanson was told he'd never walk unaided due to his degenerative condition – but he's defied the odds by taking his first steps all on his own. Camden has cerebellar atrophy, a condition which affects the parts of the brain that controls functions, including co-ordination, balance and speech. Camden, from Georgia, USA, has been in physiotherapy since he was 18 months-old and had never taken more than a few steps unaided – until now. His mum, Mandy, captured the incredible moment her son took his first independent steps and said she and his family are "so proud and blessed that he is our son." Watch the amazing moment Camden takes his first independent steps.

