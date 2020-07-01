This incredible 10-year time-lapse of the sun is beyond beautiful - watch

See the sun in a whole new light with NASA's amazing decade-long time-lapse video of our closest star. NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) has been watching the sun non-stop for over 10 years. The SDO took 425 million high-resolution images every 0.75 seconds, amassing 20 million gigabytes of data; one photo from every hour was used to make the video, which dates from 2 June 2010 to 1 June 2020. The information captured has allowed the team to understand the workings of the sun even more, and how it influences the solar system, including "notable events like transiting planets and eruptions", says NASA. Watch the amazing video of the sun, below.

Loading the player...

Watch NASA's epic 10 year time-lapse of the sun

AMAZING NEWS: NASA names headquarters after 'hidden figure' Mary W. Jackson

Do you have some Good News you'd like to shout about? Email our Good News ambassador Toff at toff@hellomagazine.com to share your story and visit our Good News channel for more feel-good stories.