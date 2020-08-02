Penguins playing with a bubble machine is the cutest thing you'll see all weekend

Penguins are pretty cool animals at the best of times, but add a bubble machine into the mix and surely it's cuteness overload? We've just found the most adorable video of a colony of penguins at Newquay Zoo, who were gifted a bubble machine by a local charity. The penguins had been growing bored during lockdown without their usual flurry of guests, and the new toy was the perfect plaything to cheer them up. Staff at the zoo said: "Penguins are inquisitive birds and seemed to love this novel enrichment." Watch the video to see how the penguins reacted to their new toy.

WATCH: Penguins at Newquay Zoo are delighted with their new toy

