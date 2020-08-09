Bristol's hot air balloon flypast is so beautiful you have to see it - watch

It's not a sight you see often – over 40 hot air balloons filling the skies. But residents in Bristol were treated to a colourful display for this year's Bristol International Balloon Fiesta 2020. Taking off at sunrise, 43 hot air balloons sailed over the city to bring the annual event to people’s homes, gardens and doorsteps. All the balloons were piloted by local pilots, who wanted to mark the event in a socially-distant way following its cancellation due to coronavirus restrictions. What a beautiful way to celebrate the event! Watch the video to see the stunning flypast.

WATCH: The beautiful balloon flypast over Bristol's skies

