Meet Mr Mayhem, the paddle boarding goat from Idaho

Mr Mayhem the paddle boarding goat might not seem like your usual water sport aficionado, but according to his owner, he just loves being out on the lake. Alyssa Kelley, from Idaho, says the pair have been paddle boarding over 20 times together, with Mr Mayhem falling in twice during the early days of their shared hobby. Mr Mayhem, a five-year-old Nigerian dwarf-pygmy goat cross, also enjoys rides in the cars and going for hikes.

Watch the video below to see Mr Mayhem and his owner Alyssa on one of their aqua-based adventures.

