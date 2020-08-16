11-year-old Nigerian boy's barefoot ballet skills are breathtaking

It's no wonder Anthony Mmesoma Madu's beautiful ballet dancing has earned him a legion of celebrity fans, including Oprah Winfrey! A video of the 11-year-old dancing went viral and not only did he receive praise from millions, but his balletic skills have earned him a scholarship to train in America next year, too. Anthony was filmed dancing barefoot in the rain in his hometown of Lagos, Nigeria, and posted online by his dance school, Leap of Dance Academy. They wrote on Instagram: "Special shoutout to all parents who have allowed their boys to dance," with Anthony quoted as saying ballet is "for both boys and girls." We couldn't agree more. Watch the video below to see Anthony in action.

