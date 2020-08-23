This boy just had his first ever haircut - and donated his hair to a children's charity

A nine-year-old boy just visited the barbers for the first ever time - all to donate his hair to charity. Reilly Stancombe, from Clacton-On-Sea, Essex, had been inspired to grow his hair long after his idol, the footballer Gareth Bale. But selfless Reilly decided to get it all cut off for the Little Princess Trust, a charity that makes wigs for children with cancer. Reilly said he "loved" his new 'do and we think it looks pretty cool too! Watch the video below to see Reilly's transformation.

Loading the player...

MORE: Schoolboy sends homemade crossword to the Queen