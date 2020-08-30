Uncle makes nephew's dreams come true by building a rollercoaster in his garden We want one!

If there was a best uncle award, it would definitely go to Leigh Downing, who built his 11-year-old nephew his own rollercoaster. Using nephew Calden's drawings, Leigh and his son Charlie constructed the ride out of bits of wood, scrap material and plastic pipes and built it in their back garden in Llandyrnog, Wales. Fun uncle Leigh wanted to cheer up his nephew Calden with the surprise, who hadn't been able to see his friends throughout the coronavirus pandemic. How cool – and no queues either!

Watch the video to see the family enjoying the rollercoaster.

Loading the player...

