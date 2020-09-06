Orphaned hare visits the family who saved her, every single day

An orphaned hare hasn't forgotten who saved her – and visits the family who hand-reared her as a baby, every single day. Clover the hare was found alone in the garden of the Terry family during lockdown, and since the family couldn't take her to an animal shelter as they were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, they researched how to rear her themselves. After eight weeks of TLC from Natasha, Mark and their three children, Clover was released into fields near their home in Lincolnshire – but Clover wasn't ready to say goodbye, and still pops by to see them on a daily basis. How cute is she?

WATCH: Clover and the Terry family are the best of friends

