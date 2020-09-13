This musician playing a watermelon piano will brighten up your weekend, trust us

Musical fruit – not something you hear of everyday, but one YouTuber has shown how downright funky fruit (and vegetables) can be! Musician MERZEG has created an electronica song using watermelon as his instrument – and it's all thanks to a new device. The Playtronica lets the user turn fruit and veg into instruments with some clever wizardry, and we're so here for it. Especially when the tunes are as downright catchy as this one. Watch the video and prepare to get your groove on.

WATCH: Musician plays catchy song using a watermelon piano

