Thrill-seeking Nan jumps out of a plane to celebrate 80th birthday Ann Maskell marked the milestone with a skydive – go Ann!

Ann Maskell celebrated turning 80 in the craziest way – by skydiving 10,000ft. Fearless Ann is known for marking her milestone birthdays with big adventures, including a hot air balloon for her 55th and a trip to Cuba to celebrate her 75th birthday.

She was keen to make 80 count, and booked a sky dive for her birthday last November. However, it didn't go to plan, and Ann ended up jumping 4,000ft after the plane she was travelling in began to lose power

Determined Ann, from Cornwall, wasn't perturbed though, and just this month made the jump she'd been planning on doing. Ann, you're our inspiration! Watch the video below to see Ann in action.

WATCH: Ann is the most fearless pensioner EVER - see her in action

