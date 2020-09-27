Super-fit Dad battling MND breaks world pedalo record

A super-fit dad who is battling motor neurone disease has smashed the record for the fastest time travelling along the Thames by pedalo.

Along with three friends, Alex Gibson, 42, travelled the 128-mile stretch from Lechlade-on-Thames, Gloucestershire, to Teddington Lock, west London, in just over two days by pedalo – beating the previous record set by almost 48 hours!

Alex, who has been taking on gruelling physical challenges to help slow the disease's progression, also raised £35,000 for his charity, Challenging MND. Watch the video below to see Alex and pals take on this epic challenge.

WATCH: Inspirational Alex and pals in action as they break the world pedalo record

