Life-saving jet suit paramedic taken on test flight - and hailed a game-changer

A jet suit for paramedics that could reach people in danger in minutes is taken on Lake District test flight – and could be rolled out next year! Watch the video to see the jet suit in action
A jet suit that could be worn by paramedics to help find people in danger in remote locations has been taken on a test flight in the Lake District – and is being hailed as a game changer.
It would mean paramedics could reach patients in minutes by 'flying' to them, rather than finding them on foot. Great North Air Ambulance Service and founder of Gravity Industries Richard Browning carried out the test flight.
It's hoped the 'flying medic' jet suit could be rolled out as early as next year. Watch the video to see the invention in action.
WATCH: The groundbreaking 'flying medic' jet suit soars over the Lake District