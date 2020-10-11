Blind seal and fisherman are best mates – see their cute friendship! Shauna the seal follows her fisherman friend every single day

We love an unlikely friendship and this is definitely one of the cutest! A fisherman has formed the loveliest friendship with a blind seal, who has followed his fishing boat every single day for the past 10 years.

Nicholas Lewis met Shauna as a seal pup, as she popped out of the waters around Peele Bay, Isle of Man, asking for food. Ever since, Shauna visits Nicholas to say hello daily.

Sadly, in the last year, Shauna has lost sight completely in both of her eyes, but that hasn't stopped her making her trips to Nicholas – who welcomes his friend with a mackerel or two. Isn't it the sweetest?

WATCH: The most heart-warming friendship between a fisherman and a seal

