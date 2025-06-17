Digital driving licences are fast approaching – are you ready?

A new digital driving licence, available via a smartphone app, is due to be launched by the government later in 2025. The last time there was such a big change was when the then Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) replaced the old-style paper licence with a plastic photocard in 1998.

The digital driving licence will enable motorists to view their driving record, check endorsements, and renew their licence. Younger people will also be able to prove their age using their digital licence on their smartphones in pubs, clubs, and shops.

And if the police ask you to produce your documents and driving entitlement, you'll be able to show the digital version of your licence.

The introduction of the new app will also mean that forgetting or losing your driving licence will become a thing of the past. An estimated one million UK driving licences are lost or stolen every year, costing drivers millions of pounds to replace.

© Getty Images/iStockphoto The digital driving licence will be launched by the government in 2025

The rollout is part of a wider initiative to introduce a GOV.UK Wallet and GOV.UK App to streamline access to other government services and documents. The plan follows a report which found that public services were missing out on £45 billion in productivity savings because of old and outdated technology.

As well as the digital version of a driving licence, the new GOV.UK Wallet will eventually see other government-issued documents, such as DBS checks, available on your phone. The first will be a Veteran Card, which is proof that a person has served in the UK armed forces and simplifies access to various benefits and forms of support.

Five key questions

1) When will the new digital driving licence be introduced?



The launch is expected "later in 2025", but there's still no firm date.

2) Will all the UK's estimated 50 million full and provisional driving licence holders have to go digital?

© Getty Images Motorists will still receive traditional photocards

Digital driving licences will not be compulsory, which is good news for people without smartphones or those who prefer a photocard. Motorists will still receive traditional photocards, but the hope is that a large proportion of drivers will make the switch, which will cut down on paperwork.

3) Will it cost anything to access the new digital driving licence?

No, it will be free.

4) Do other countries have digital driving licences?

Digital driving licences have already been introduced in Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Australia, and some states in the US. The EU is planning to have a digital driving licence available for all its 440 million motorists by 2030.

5) Is there widespread support for the digital driving licence?

A recent poll for Quotezone.co.uk found that almost half of those surveyed felt the changes would create issues for older drivers who may struggle with the digital service, while a quarter of Brits admitted they preferred things as they are and were reluctant to change.

© Getty Images Digital driving licences could make life easier for young people when it comes to age checks

Pros and cons

Advantages

There will be no need to carry a photocard

A smartphone app is easy to access

Compared to a photocard, there’s a reduced risk of fraud or forgery

It's easier to forget or lose a photocard licence

Quick verification for age checks

Reduces reliance on plastic

© Getty Images Some people have real concerns about the shift to digital documentation

Concerns

Some drivers may not be able to access the system

Smartphones will have to be charged up in order to access driving licence details

Some doubt the app can be 100 per cent secure

There are worries about the potential for surveillance and monitoring people's activities

Some people are apprehensive about sharing personal data through a digital platform

© Getty Images Not all drivers are aware of the big change coming

Perhaps the biggest challenge right now is raising public awareness. A recent study from private plate supplier Regtransfers.co.uk revealed that most motorists may be unaware of this shift to digital documentation.

In the survey of 1,000 people, all of whom carried a full or provisional driving licence, only 43 per cent said they were aware of the upcoming changes.