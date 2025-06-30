Lotus Emira: Fast, fun, and surprisingly perfect for the school run

The Lotus Emira brings excitement to every drive and smiles to every passenger.

Whether it's a weekend getaway, a scenic cruise, or just making errands feel like an adventure, the Lotus Emira is built to make every moment behind the wheel special.

© @emmabrookerphotography The Lotus Emira boast a 3.5-litre supercharged V6 engine, delivering 400bhp and 0-62 in 4.3 seconds.

Designed for those who love the journey as much as the destination. Confident, stylish, and surprisingly practical…(ish).

Incomparable, Captivating, Intoxicating. The Lotus Emira connects the soul of the car with the driver’s senses. lotuscars.com

The Lotus Emira comes exclusively as a sleek two-door coupe, blending head-turning design with real driving fun. You can choose between two powerful engine options: a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder from AMG, paired with a smooth 8-speed automatic, or a characterful 3.5-litre V6 with the option of a six-speed manual for those who love a more connected feel.

© @emmabrookerphotography The dominant view for other drivers. Featuring flat C-shaped LED lights and two distinctive gloss black vents. Also finished in gloss black is the rear diffuser, with the two exhaust pipes neatly integrated - lotuscars.com

The AMG-powered version delivers an impressive 360bhp, while the V6 takes things up a notch with 400bhp and a thrilling top speed of up to 180mph, perfect for those moments when the road opens up and the weekend begins.

I went with the V6, and it absolutely delivered! The sound is “just wow”. Every gear change brought dramatic pops and crackles from the exhaust, adding a theatrical flair to every drive and turning heads wherever I went. Combined with its stunning looks, this car truly lives up to its “supercar” status and rich racing heritage.

© @emmabrookerphotography Lotus Emira beautiful tanned leather interior

Living with

Living with the Lotus Emira isn’t just about chasing the perfect corner, it’s about enjoying every drive, no matter where you're headed. With the 3.5-litre supercharged V6 under the hood, it offers a deeply engaging, old-school driving feel that’s becoming increasingly rare, especially with the slick six-speed manual, it gives you real choice in how you connect to the road.

But here’s the surprise: it’s also incredibly usable. The Lotus Emira handles speed bumps and tight car parks with ease, and there's enough boot space for a weekend bag or a school backpack or two. Visibility is good, the cabin is modern yet driver-focused, and the ride comfort makes daily driving totally realistic.

© lotuscars.com The Lotus Emira holds 359 litres of overall space – 208 litres behind the seats and 151 litres in the boot, isn’t that bad.

Whether you're heading out for a solo blast on twisty B-roads or doing the morning drop-off, the V6 Emira proves you really can have both: performance when you want it, practicality when you need it.

The school run was a particular highlight, my daughter was beaming from ear to ear as her little friends gathered around to see the “racing car” parked outside the school gates. It was one of those unexpectedly special moments, proof that the Emira isn’t just a driver’s car, but a memory-maker too.

In summary

The Lotus Emira exudes sophistication and unmistakable presence. It stands confidently alongside its Italian rivals, effortlessly drawing attention wherever it appears. While fuel consumption can rise depending on your driving style, efficiency isn't the focus here. Whether you're winding through scenic backroads or waiting in a pickup lane, the Lotus Emira always delivers a truly special experience.