I got a psychic reading on Nebula and discovered two odd facts about myself

It’s 3pm on a Wednesday and I’m trying to beat the mid-week slump. But I’m not turning to a shot of espresso or a brisk walk – I’m turning to a psychic.

This isn’t the first time I’ve had my tarot cards read (the last time was in the back of a nail salon), but it certainly is the first time I’ve done anything like this online.

Such is the premise of Nebula, a spiritual guidance platform which you can access via website or app, that connects you with a spiritual advisor or psychic to chat to over the phone or on instant message.

I’m not the only one digitally seeking out my destiny. Getting psychic readings this way, be it with tarot cards, palmistry or aura scanning, is gaining momentum – and Nebula is leading the charge.

Growing consumer interest in holistic wellbeing and alternative therapies, coupled with the shift from face-to-face services to online ones following the pandemic, has created the perfect environment for this metaphysical-meets-digital practice to thrive.

As such, the online psychic reading market is projected to grow from £2.8 billion in 2025 to £4.8 billion by 2034, according to Market Research Future.

I chatted with a psychic named Luna on Nebula. I was hoping to find out what my family plans are for the future and gain some insight into the trajectory of my career.

Luna's website profile showed that she has a five-star rating across 7,000 consultations, as well as five years of experience providing tarot readings.

She told me that she had pulled 10 tarot cards from the deck and gave me a brief overview of what they mean.

She then encouraged me to ask specific questions, so that she could check if any answers came through on the cards.

What did my Nebula tarot reading tell me?

Luna was able to tell me the exact tarot cards pulled from the deck for my reading, which included Empress, Seven of Wands, Nine of Wands, Strength reversed and Ace of Pentacles.

I responded by asking what my family plans appear to be, based on this selection. Interestingly enough, Luna provided the exact same advice that I received at my last IRL tarot reading: the cards suggest I may struggle to conceive, so I should get my fertility checked.

When I queried the trajectory of my career, Luna predicted that I am going to stay in my current role, but warned me to be prepared to evolve and ‘become more relevant’.

So, is Nebula legit? Well, the entire experience was like chatting to a friend, and the ‘psychics’ section of the Nebula app is as easy as using the DM function on other social media platforms.

Before selecting a spiritual advisor to speak to, you can peruse hundreds of profiles and even see who is online. There are pictures, a description of their expertise and Nebula reviews from others who have had a reading with them.

Among Nebula’s other features are horoscopes, tailored affirmations, a compatibility quiz, a birth chart reading and a palm reading guidebook.

What other features are on the Nebula app?

Whilst I initially visited the Nebula app for spiritual advice, I realised that there were plenty more features to play with.

It’s a full-spectrum toolkit for anyone exploring spirituality, wanting to decode their inner-world or seeking clarity in life.

For immediate inspiration, you can pull a tarot 'Card of the Day' or check your daily horoscope. I personally felt like this fused the ‘big picture’ aspect of spiritual guidance with day-to-day details of what the universe may have in store for you.

It’s not just daily horoscopes, either. There’s weekly, monthly and yearly formats that offer in-depth insights tailored to your star sign and astrological charts.

For astrology buffs, there’s a variety of charts to explore, including a comprehensive birth chart.

For those not familiar, birth charts analyse the exact positions of the stars and planets at the moment you were born, and then decode how that uniquely relates to your personality and life path.

Similarly, you can have compatibility readings that compare you and your partner’s six personal planets.

With these details, Nebula can produce a detailed analysis of your relationship.

Two other standout features include the biorhythm tracker to observe your energy cycles through and a lunar calendar to keep up-to-date with moon phases.

Is Nebula the future of psychic readings?

For those seeking clarity, emotional support and guidance in their lives, Nebula offers a bridge to receive alternative therapy in a convenient way.

Be it challenges in relationships, career or personal growth, there are psychics on the platform with metaphysical expertise on a range of topics.

With over 1,000 spiritual advisors on Nebula, you can have a one-to-one reading or seek some guidance at any time, from any place.

Each advisor has their own practice method, too. Some of the ones I encountered were Western and Vedic astrology, Tarot, numerology, aura scanning, palmistry and more.

How people are using Nebula as a tool for spiritual growth

What sets Nebula apart, as many reviews highlight, is a commitment to guiding you every step of the way with a personalised, no-cookie-cutter approach that’s rooted in the core pillars of spiritual wellness.

Whether you’re seeking tools to improve your relationships or techniques to deepen self-discovery, Nebula offers practical ways to do so that are tailored to your journey.

And ultimately, its advisors recognise that you hold the power to shape your own fate, so are willing to speak on topics that matter to you, whilst helping you manifest your dream future.

