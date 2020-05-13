﻿
14 pictures of dogs who did their owners proud

They're all Cyber Crufts winners

You're reading

Carla Challis
Crufts is the perfect TV show; it's got suspense (will the dog make it through the agility course?), glamour (have you seen those coats!), intrigue (who will be crowned the winner?) and above all else, love (there's nothing like the bond between an owner and their dog). Since Crufts isn't actually on right now to binge-watch, and if you're in need of a cute doggy hit (who isn't!), you'll love Cyber Crufts, The Kennel Club's online dog show that's got a whole lot of very good boys indeed. Launched last month, dog owners were asked to enter their pooches into categories like Cutest Puppy, Most Handsome Dog and Most Adorable Expression. With over 39,000 entries, the judges somehow whittled them down to the winners of 26 categories - and we've picked our favourite dogs who won in their classes.

alaska
2/14

Winner of Best Rescue is the beautiful Alaska

aruba
3/14

Do we need to explain why Aruba, the Chesapeake Bay Retriever, won Cutest Puppy? We think not.

bilbo
4/14

Who is the most handsome dog? Cocker Spaniel Bilbo, that's who.

bracken
5/14

Golden Oldie Bracken loves being in her garden.

frankie
6/14

The Most Adorable Expression class was won by Frankie the Whippet with this hilarious selfie.

harper
7/14

Prettiest Bitch winner Harper strikes a pose.

hero
8/14

The Canine Hero accolade went to Police dog Captain, who was praised for his service to the public by finding high-risk people and catching criminals.

jake
9/14

Mischievous pooch Jake won Cheekiest Dog and we can see why!

hector
10/14

Hector's selfie skills won him the Best Selfie gong.

norman
11/14

Just look at Norman, who won in the Best Walkies category. What a view.

pawtrait
12/14

Riddick, Jet and Magic won Best Family Paw-trait with their fabulous drawing.

quincy
13/14

Quincy the Miniature Dachshund is winner of Best Puppy Dog Eyes - obviously.

reilly
14/14

We all need a Reilly, she was named the Best Canine Colleague.

Do you have some Good News you'd like to shout about? Email our Good News ambassador Toff at toff@hellomagazine.com to share your story and visit our Good News channel for more feel-good stories.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

