Looking slightly wistful as she bids farewell to her beau once again, Chelsy flies out of London for South Africa. The 21-year-old is planning to be closer to Harry in the future, though, as she's applied to start a masters degree course in the UK in September Photo: © Rex Click on photos to enlarge

CHELSY RETURNS TO AFRICA AFTER A BUSY WEEK WITH HARRY

22 JANUARY 2007



After a week spent catching up with long-distance love Prince Harry, Chelsy Davy put on a brave face as she jetted out of Gatwick airport en route for her South African home on Monday.



The 21-year-old met up with her boyfriend of almost three years last Friday night when the fun-loving pair headed out to the exclusive Mayfair bar Mahiki. There, according to onlookers, they were soon deep in conversation while enjoying the bar's extensive range of cocktails. The duo continued their social whirl throughout the week, stepping out to the Cuckoo Club the following evening with Harry's army pals, and capping off Chelsy's ten-day visit with an outing to the popular Embassy club.



Proving you don't need a princely bank balance to look the part, glamorous Chelsy turned heads in a blue and white mini-dress, which had cost a mere £38 from a high street store.



Harry, who had been granted ten days leave from his regiment, was evidently keen to spend some quality time with his girl before a definite decision is made about sending the young Prince to a war zone. "They miss each other terribly when they are apart, and Chelsy dreads Harry getting a posting away," an aide told a newspaper reporter.