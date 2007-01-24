FERGIE'S AGENDA TOO BUSY TO ALLOW FOR TV DANCE ROLE

24 JANUARY 2007



It could have been quite a coup - a duchess hitting the dancefloor for reality US series Dancing With The Stars. But those hoping to see Fergie doing the tango will be disappointed as her representative has confirmed Prince Andrew's ex won't be taking part.



"It didn't even get as far as the shortlist stage," says her UK spokeswoman. "Although she'd love to do it, she's just too busy." X Factor judge Sharon Osbourne and daughter Kelly were also thought to have been part of the celebrity wish list, but have since backed out.



While the Duchess Of York has declined the chance to skip the light fantastic onscreen, her ex-husband has been minding the gap as he gets used to a more down-to-earth lifestyle. Prince Andrew, who has something of a reputation for using helicopters and planes to carry out his royal duties, took the tube for the first time in years.



Like Prince Charles, it is thought he is trying to reduce his impact on global climate change by changing his means of transport where possible. "All members of the family are changing the way they travel because they all recognise the need to cut carbon emissions," said one courtier.



The dad-of-two joined other commuters on an 18-minute, £4 journey from East London's Stratford station to Upton Park last Thursday, as he made his way to a round of engagements. Accompanied by four aides and a local dignitary, he tackled both the Jubilee Line and the District Line. "It was the first time he had ever taken the London Underground on an official engagement," a senior royal aide told the Daily Express. "He had been on the Tube before, but that was a few years ago and I think it was a private trip."