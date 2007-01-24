VERSATILE CHARLES JOINS RANKS OF AIRMEN AND ARTISTS

24 JANUARY 2007



With two sons in the armed forces and a wide range of military titles to his name, it is safe to say that Prince Charles knows a thing or two about life in the services. The heir to the throne was evidently at ease as he visited RAF Waddington on Tuesday, laughing and chatting with servicemen as he toured the base.



Charles, who is Air Chief Marshal in the Royal Air Force, toured the base and checked out preparations undertaken by service personnel for deployed operations. The Prince, whose youngest son Prince Harry has taken part in training courses to prepare for deployment in a war zone, also met families of airmen posted overseas.



It is not just in military circles that the Prince of Wales carries weight, however. The versatile Prince is set to join the ranks of a very different elite next month. Following in the footsteps of Picasso, Chagall and Andy Warhol, Charles was comissioned in November to design the label for Chateau Mouton Rothschild wine, and the artwork used is set to go on display in New York. Sothebys, which is hosting an exhibition of wine labels, say it is the first time a piece of art by Charles will go on display in a major public public exhibition.