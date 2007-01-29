DAZZLING CAMILLA ROMANCES THE STONE IN PHILLY

29 JANUARY 2007



The compliments were flooding in thick and fast for the Duchess of Cornwall over the weekend as she made a glittering impression across the Atlantic. Camilla appeared to have brought some of the crown jewels with her for the trip to America's east coast, where she wore a spectacular ruby and diamond necklace to a gala dinner in Philadelphia.



The spectacular piece wasn't a royal heirloom, however, but a private gift. "She was given it on an official tour," confirmed Clarence House, "we can't confirm from whom". Likely to have been given during one of last year's tours to the Middle East, the elaborate necklace could be worth as much as £500,000. The rubies perfectly matched Camilla's low-cut, burgundy gown by her favourite design label Robinson Valentine, and garnered compliments from the Duchess' fellow guests. "Doesn't she look awesome," said Edward Rendell, governer of Pennsylvania.



Rocker Rod Stewart, who was singing at Saturday's event to mark the 150th anniversary of the city's Academy of Music, was similarly smitten by the Prince of Wales' wife - and her necklace. "It was gorgeous. She always looks glamorous to me," he said after meeting Camilla and Prince Charles backstage, adding: "I can see what he sees in her quite honestly, between you, me and the lamppost."



The gravel-voiced singer's admiration is apparently reciprocated, as Camilla told him she's a fan and that she has downloaded some of his songs onto her iPod.



The Duchess had another showbiz run-in on Sunday when she met up with The Devil Wears Prada star Meryl Streep while accompanying her husband to the Harvard Club in New York, where Charles was receiving the Global Environmental Citizen award from previous recipient Al Gore.



The American politician revealed he and Charles have shared opinions about environmental issues over the past 20 years. "We had great fun talking about all these issues long ago," said the heir-to-the-throne. "I've been so fascinated watching his career, and to receive this award from him really has been a particular privilege but also immensely special."