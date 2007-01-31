hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
The Aussie-born royal, whose second child is due in May, debuted her new look at Copenhagen City Museum where she was receiving a donation on behalf of a children's charity
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos to enlarge
In addition to being a leading style icon in her adopted homeland, Mary also contributes more to Denmark in terms of brand value than the country's entire dairy industry
Photo: © Rex
31 JANUARY 2007
Princess Mary unveiled her a new style for crowning glory as she attended a charity event in Copenhagen recently. The fashionable royal, who is expecting her second child in May, turned even more heads than normal as she showed off not only her growing baby bump but a flattering new hairstyle.
Recently voted the world's most elegant woman by hellomagazine.com readers, the chic 34-year-old has had her shoulder-length tresses lopped off in favour of a long bob. Dubbed the "pob" or "posh bob", it is a look which has also been adopted by A-listers such as Victoria Beckham and Kate Bosworth.
The Australian-born brunette's younger, fresher look will likely mean big business for Danish hairdressers, as many in her adopted homeland - and beyond - consider her their style icon. Australia-born Mary's new image comes as one Danish magazine reported the crown princess is worth almost £5.9 billion to Denmark in terms of brand value - in other words, worth more than the country's entire dairy industry.
"Tourism benefits from the monarchy in general and from Mary in particular," said the Se Og Hoer article. "Mary helps make Denmark famous around the world… everybody makes money when she is around."
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.