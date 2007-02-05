BIG-HEARTED FERGIE VISITS AIDS CHILDREN IN CHILE

5 FEBRUARY 2007



She was recently named Mother of the Year in the US, and it seems that Sarah Ferguson's caring maternal instinct is not limited to her own daughters. The big-hearted mother of two jetted into Chile to spend some time with local children, visiting a home for children with AIDS in the Andean capital.



Arriving in the Santiago, the Duchess of York was taken to meet youngsters at the Santa Clara Foundation. Fergie was introduced to the delighted children, before judging a modelling contest in the home on her brief visit to the country.



And it appears her down-to-earth manner has won the Duchess new fans. Upmarket department store Almacenes Paris has chosen the popular royal to front their Valentine's Day marketing campaign. "There are other types of love than between partners. We think Sarah Ferguson has shown great love for children through the work she has done for children with HIV here in Chile," a spokesperson said.



Charity work is not the only thing occupying the Duchess' time at the moment, she's also hoping to launch a homeware collection in the United States. "We're developing a brand symbol based on heraldry from my mother’s castle," explained Fergie, who's in talks to develop a range of items, including linen and spoons.