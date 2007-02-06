Royalty and statesmen

News

PROMOTION

PROMOTION

Abandoning formal protocol, the two queens greet each other with a buss on the cheek. Although their relaxed welcome is somewhat unusual, it shows the depth of their friendship and mutual affection
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos to enlarge

The Queen looked delighted to be back in the Netherlands after an absence of nearly 20 years
Photo: © Getty Images

ROYAL PALS REUNITED AS QUEEN VISITS NETHERLANDS

6 FEBRUARY 2007

Admired worldwide for her reserved demeanour and respect of protocol, the Queen surprised and delighted onlookers with her relaxed behaviour when she arrived in the Netherlands on Monday. Putting aside all formality, the British monarch greeted her old friend Queen Beatrix with a warm kiss on the cheek.

Queen Elizabeth, who was accompanied by her husband Prince Philip, was evidently thrilled to be reunited with her old chum, who is a frequent visitor to the UK, having been evacuated to Britain as a child during World War II.

The British royals, who were making their first visit to the Netherlands since 1988, toured the UN's International Court of Justice in The Hague, before attending a service marking the 400th anniversary of a small British Protestant church in Amsterdam.


newsletter sign up

Your e-mail:

Latest News

ADVERTISING

BLOG

PROFILE


Lindsay Lohan

ONLINE POLL

Sorry - voting has now closed

VIDEO


New Quantum Of Solace trailer

VIDEO


All the shows from New York Fashion Week

HOROSCOPE

Make hellomagazine.com your home page | Advertising in the magazine | Advertising on the website | Disclaimer

Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico

© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved. Click here to let us bring the news to you! AddThis Feed Button