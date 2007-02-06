hellomagazineWeb
Abandoning formal protocol, the two queens greet each other with a buss on the cheek. Although their relaxed welcome is somewhat unusual, it shows the depth of their friendship and mutual affection
The Queen looked delighted to be back in the Netherlands after an absence of nearly 20 years
6 FEBRUARY 2007
Admired worldwide for her reserved demeanour and respect of protocol, the Queen surprised and delighted onlookers with her relaxed behaviour when she arrived in the Netherlands on Monday. Putting aside all formality, the British monarch greeted her old friend Queen Beatrix with a warm kiss on the cheek.
Queen Elizabeth, who was accompanied by her husband Prince Philip, was evidently thrilled to be reunited with her old chum, who is a frequent visitor to the UK, having been evacuated to Britain as a child during World War II.
The British royals, who were making their first visit to the Netherlands since 1988, toured the UN's International Court of Justice in The Hague, before attending a service marking the 400th anniversary of a small British Protestant church in Amsterdam.
