BLOSSOMING CHARLOTTE TURNS FEMME FATALE

8 FEBRUARY 2007



Studio bosses no doubt expected hearts to be pounding when they unveiled the latest instalment in the Hannibal Lecter series. They may have been a surprised to discover it was a young Monegasque royal, rather than the movie's fearsome protagonist, who was setting pulses racing at the Paris screening, however.



Princess Caroline's beautiful daughter Charlotte Casiraghi was showing a daring side to her persona when she rolled up to the glitzy premiere in a figure-hugging black mini dress. And with her tousled hair and scarlet lipstick, the 20-year-old - who joined young French Hannibal Rising actor Gaspard Ulliel at the gala evening - showed she could deliver the femme fatale look in spades.



And she wasn't the only vampish stunner of the night. Italian beauty Monica Bellucci, who is currently appearing opposite British actor Clive Owen in Shoot 'Em Up, was likewise dressed to kill in head-to-toe black.