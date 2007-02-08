hellomagazineWeb
Fergie was honoured with the title of Mother Of The Year at a glitzy luncheon in New York's St Regis Hotel on Tuesday. The flame-haired Duchess, who was wearing a striking green cross necklace, was moved by one tribute in particular - from her former husband Prince Andrew
Photo: © Alphapress.com
The following day, the stylish 47-year-old took up her front row seat at the Michael Kors show alongside Donald Trump. She opted to accessorise her outfit for the second day running with the same green necklace
Photo: © Getty Images
When the Duchess of York was named Mother Of The Year in New York this week she wasn't expecting a glowing tribute from her former husband. "He's never done that before," admitted an emotional Fergie after Prince Andrew's speech was read out at the luncheon ceremony.
"I am delighted and pleased that Sarah has been recognised as a super mother," said the Prince - father to the couple's girls Beatrice and Eugenie. "I have been the silent beneficiary of her brilliance in the ways she brought up our two wonderful daughters." "Sarah managed this in the glare of what has been at times hostile attention, but never allowed this to get in the way of our family and the values we both bring to the challenge of being modern parents," he added.
It is the first time Andrew, who did not attend the event in person, has lavished praise so publicly on his ex-wife.
In a recent interview and shoot with US glossy Harpers Bazaar, Fergie revealed she has contributed financially to bringing up the Princesses. "Andrew just does the best job he can, but he is the second son, so I've always helped out," she said.
The 47-year-old mum's glamorous magazine appearance, for which she donned fishnets and brandished a riding crop, comes as she cements her fashion credentials in her adopted home of New York. A day after being crowned mum of the year she was front row at Michael Kors' New York Fashion Week show alongside billionaire property mogul Donald Trump.
