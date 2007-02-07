ALEXANDRA TRADES HIGH-CLASS CHIC FOR COMBAT COOL

9 FEBRUARY 2007



Just days after she announced her plans to remarry, and in so doing lose her royal title, Princess Alexandra has decided to show a rather less formal side to her persona. The Danish royal, who is well known for her sophisticated elegance, swapped cutting-edge chic for urban cool when she stepped out wearing camouflage-print combats and a close-fitting bomber jacket on Friday morning.



The 42-year-old mum-of-two, who is set to tie the knot with fiancé Martin Jorgensen on March 3, was sporting an unusually laid-back look when she met up with ex-husband Prince Joaquin to drop off their sons, Nikolai and Felix, at school.



Her friendly meeting with the father of her two children was yet more evidence of the healthy relationship the former couple continue to share as the nuptials approach.



Alexandra will cease to be a princess and become the Countess of Frederiksborg when she walks down the aisle with her new love in three weeks time. And her membership of the royal family isn't the only thing the Hong Kong-born beauty is prepared to sacrifice in order to make her vows, as she will also lose her tax-free annual income of £130,000. The former banking exective, who is still enormously popular among the people of her adopted homeland, will keep the luxurious villa in northern Copenhagen where she now lives with her fiancé, though.