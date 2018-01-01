PROUD CHERIE SEES KATHRYN GRADUATE FROM SORBONNE

12 FEBRUARY 2007



When Tony Blair is dealing with important EU business, it's always helpful to have someone with a good command of the French language close to hand. It seems the prime minister won't have to look too far for assistance in future, though, as his daughter Kathryn has just earned a diploma in the language from France's most prestigious university.



Proud mum Cherie Blair was on hand to congratulate the 18-year-old when she collected her qualification at the Sorbonne in Paris. The teenager, who was wearing a traditional purple gown for the ceremony, has spent the last four months studying hard in the French capital.



During her time in Paris, Kathryn has been staying as a guest of Bernard Arnault, France's richest man, in his family's magnificent Left Bank mansion. The fashion tycoon, who is the boss of Louis Vuitton, is a close friend of the Blair family. On previous occasions he has also arranged accommodation and work experience for the Labour leader's sons Euan and Nicky.