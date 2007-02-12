WILLS AND KATE ENJOY A SCRUMMY DAY OUT

12 FEBRUARY 2007



Most of the sports fans gathered in Twickenham on Saturday had their eyes fixed firmly on the pitch, where the England rugby team was doing battle with Italy. Some of those present couldn't help casting a glance towards two seats in the stands, however, as a certain William Wales and his girlfriend Kate Middleton were seen cheering alongside the rest of the public.



The future king and his partner were both seen shouting support and clapping enthusiastically when the two sides faced off as part of the Six Nations championship. And their presence seems to have done the trick for the national team, because England managed to beat the visitors 20-7 when the clash drew to a close.



Wills and Kate weren't the only royals who went along to the fixture, as Prince Harry, who was noted for his own rugby skills while studying at Eton, was also in attendance. The boys' cousin Zara Phillips, whose boyfriend Mike Tindall was playing, was there, too.