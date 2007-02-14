Alexandra's fiancé helps out with the school run

14 FEBRUARY 2007



It seems Martin Jorgensen has seamlessly slipped into his forthcoming role as step-dad to Denmark's young princes Nikolai and Felix. The handsome photographer, who is set to wed the boys' mother Princess Alexandra on March 3, collected them from their Copenhagen school recently, and his rapport with the youngsters was clear to see.



Holding his young charges by the hand, Martin was obviously happy to be immersing himself in family life as the wedding approaches. And the 28-year-old has been welcomed with open arms by the Danish royal court - even attending a New Year party hosted by Alexandra's former husband, Prince Joachim, at the castle where they used to live.



Alexandra, who is to lose her royal status and be known in future as the Countess of Frediksborg - a title she received from the Danish queen on her 41st birthday in 2005 - seems to be settling into a more relaxed mode as she prepares for life outside the royal inner circle. Dressed in comfy jeans and trainers and wearing minimal make-up, she gave no hint of her previous life as a full-time princess as she took the kids to school earlier in the day.