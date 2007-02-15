Bea's beau jets in to share Valentine's Day with her

Princess Beatrice was beaming from ear to ear after her boyfriend Dave Clark jetted out to see her on Valentine's Day. The teenage royal, who is currently on holiday with her parents, was photographed enjoying a romantic stroll with her handsome beau in the Swiss resort of Verbier on Wednesday.



David, who works as a marketing executive for Richard Branson's space venture, received an invitation from the York family to come and join them for a day on the piste. And judging by the looks on both his and his girlfriend's faces, they were relishing the chance to spend a little extra quality time together.



Beatrice first met the 24-year-old last September, at a birthday party thrown for their mutual friend Sean Brosnan, son of actor Pierce Brosnan. Ever since then the loved-up couple have been seeing as much of each other as possible. Just a fortnight ago they were snapped cheering from the sidelines as they watched a polo match played on a frozen lake in St Moritz.



If media reports that the Princess will go to work in the United States this summer prove to be correct, Dave may have to cross the Atlantic to see her. His 18-year-old love is expected to spend several months working for the charity Springboard For Children, of which her mother is a patron, after she completes her A-Levels at St George's School in Ascot.