King Harald's daughter Martha Louise often attracts headlines with her flamboyant fashion taste. Her heart-themed coat was a stylish nod to romance on the eve of Valentine's Day
Photo: © Rex
Enthusiastic style watcher Mette-Marit also attended Oslo Fashion Week on Tuesday, showing her support for Norway's top designers
Photo: © Rex

Martha Louise makes a romantic fashion gesture at Oslo shows

15 FEBRUARY 2007

Norway's Princess Martha Louise and her sister-in-law Crown Princess Mette-Marit took their interest in fashion to the first port of call for any style watcher - the catwalks. The pair enjoyed front-row seats at Oslo Fashion Week on Tuesday where Martha Louise turned the VIP red carpet into something of a runway herself.

The mum-of-two made a head-turning entrance in an unusual white patchwork coat complete with elaborate patchwork detailing. Its heart design was clearly the deciding factor for King Harald's daughter, who had no doubt picked it out to coincide with the Valentine's Day mood.

Mette-Marit, however, opted for something a little more sober - a navy two-piece ensemble with a modern, if classic, cut. After addressing the crowd the elgant blonde princess took up her prime spot to view the latest collections, clapping enthusiastically in response to creations by Norway's most talented designers

