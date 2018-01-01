Luxembourg's pretty Princess Alexandra celebrates her 16

16 FEBRUARY 2007



Looking at the photo of her sitting cross-legged in trendy faded jeans and casual shirt, one might not immediately recognise Alexandra of Luxembourg as a princess. But, like any other teen, she clearly wanted to express who she is in the official image taken to mark her 16th birthday on Friday.



The only daughter of Grand Duke Henri and his Cuba-born wife Grand Duchess Maria Teresa, Princess Alexandra has four brothers and has no doubt grown up being able to hold her own in the male-dominated household. Born on February 16, 1991, the pretty teen is related through her father to every currently reigning European monarch and holds a host of titles including Princess of Nassau and Princess of Parma. And she added another title to her long list of official ranks last year when she became aunt to Gabriel, the son of her elder brother Prince Louis and Tessy Anthony.



Alexandra isn't the only member of the family celebrating a special occasion this month. Her parents' 26th wedding anniversary fell on February 14, bringing back memories of their romantic Valentine's Day union in 1981. The philanthropic duo decided to mark the event with a visit to a homeless centre in Luxembourg's second city, Esch-sur-Alzette.