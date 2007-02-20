The couple are greeted with flowers as they arrive in Kuwait for the start of a ten-day tour of the Gulf states

Despite an upcoming stay in hospital, Camilla seemed in good spirits as she chatted with the Crown Princess of Kuwait(centre)at the Emir's palace

Charles, who last visited Kuwait in 2004 upon the death of the previous Emir, talks to the Crown Prince with the help of an interpreter

