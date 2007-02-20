hellomagazineWeb
The couple are greeted with flowers as they arrive in Kuwait for the start of a ten-day tour of the Gulf states
Despite an upcoming stay in hospital, Camilla seemed in good spirits as she chatted with the Crown Princess of Kuwait(centre)at the Emir's palace
Charles, who last visited Kuwait in 2004 upon the death of the previous Emir, talks to the Crown Prince with the help of an interpreter
20 FEBRUARY 2007
Following a high profile visit to the United States at the end of last month, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall continued their travels as they jetted into Kuwait on Monday for the start of a ten-day tour of the Gulf region.
Increasingly known for her sartorial savvy on foreign trips, the mother-of-two was the picture of understated elegance in her all-black outfit accessorised with a chic white scarf as she and Charles touched down in the Kuwaiti capital.
The pair were warmly greeted on arrival by the Emir, Crown Prince and Prime Minister. While the heir-to-the-throne was scheduled to visit British officers training Kuwaiti students at a military staff college, his wife will undertake her own solo engagements during the four day stay.
This trip will be Camilla's last before undergoing routine surgery next month followed by a six-week rest period. Her forthcoming operation seemed far from her mind, however, as she laughed and chatted with the Crown Princess of Kuwait.
Britain's Ambassador in Kuwait, Stuart Laing said the couple were admired for taking on "a very full tour", with a "very heavy list of engagements". Next on the royal agenda are stops in Qatar, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.
