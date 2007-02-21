Hillary Clinton eyes Becks for presidential campaign

The buzz surrounding David Beckham's move to Los Angeles shows no signs of abating as America's political heavyweights vie for a slice of the former England captain. The Real Madrid mid-fielder, who is due to make his debut with the LA Galaxy team later this summer, has apparently caught the eye of presidential election candidates, including Hillary Clinton.



Following the handsome footballer's appearance in a half-time ad at the Superbowl a fortnight ago, both the former First Lady and previous New York mayor Rudy Guiliani are reported to be keen to get David to appear with them in promotional TV slots.



David won't be able to vote in the elections as he is not an American citizen, but that doesn't seem to concern the political elite.



His fans at home need have no worries about where his loyalties lie, though. He has insisted his move to America will not prompt his international retirement and he still hopes to play for England again.



"My ambition has never changed. Since the age of 13 I always wanted to play for my country," says the 31-year-old, who has yet to play for England under new coach Steve McClaren. "I'll always be available whether I'm in Spain or whether I'm in LA."