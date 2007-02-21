Camilla on bubbly form in Kuwait

A schedule packed with official engagements doesn't offer the Duchess of Cornwall many opportunities to indulge in light-hearted fun. Camilla got to experience just that when she and Prince Charles visited the young patients in a hospital in Kuwait, though.



The Prince of Wales' wife was only too happy to show off her bubble blowing skills when she met up with leukaemia sufferer Farad Ahmad on Tuesday. "Aren't you a very brave girl?" she said to the eight-year-old, who was sending soapy orbs around the ward as she practised breathing techniques. "Shall I have a go, too?" asked the royal visitor, adding: "It's a long time since I've done this."



Little Farah was obviously much taken with her British guest, and after the Duchess admired a Kuwaiti flag brooch Farah was wearing, the youngster took it off and pinned it to the 59-year-old's dress. "Take it," she insisted. "You are a very beautiful princess."



Camilla's encounter with the little girl came as she and her husband continued a ten-day tour of the Gulf States. Over the next few days they will also be touching down in Qatar, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.