A pretty spring posy for blossoming Princess Mary

21 FEBRUARY 2007



Crown Princess Mary may be in the latter stages of her pregnancy, but that doesn't appear to be slowing the elegant royal down. Despite being due to give birth to her second child with husband Crown Prince Frederik in May, the big-hearted princess continues with her busy schedule of charity work and royal commitments.



Launching an obesity congress in Copenhagen on Tuesday, perennially chic Mary chose a knee-length white skirt topped with a fitted black jacket and gloves for the event. The princess, who is a patron for Danish fashion and often wears outfits by Danish designer Marlene Birger, is known for her stylish ensembles and continues to make a glamorous impression at official occasions despite her burgeoning baby bump.



The Tasmanian-born princess' latest outing comes hot on the heels of the launch of an Anti-Bullying drive, which the 35-year-old helped promote earlier this month.



This weekend she joins fellow European royals for the festivities to mark the 70th birthday of King Harold of Norway. Representatives from at least nine royal houses are set to attend the party at the royal palace in Oslo.