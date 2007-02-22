King Harald (centre) is joined by Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg and his wife Ingrid Schulerud (left), along with Queen Sonja, Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit before a banquet in the historic Akershus Castle

Crown Prince Haakon and his wife Mette-Marit brave freezing temperatures in the Norwegian capital as they join the sovereign for his big day

Wrapped up warm against the day's snowy weather, Martha-Louise joins the rest of the family for a special service at Oslo's Trinity Church

