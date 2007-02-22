hellomagazineWeb
The veteran politician was joined by current Conservative Party leader David Cameron at the ceremony. "I might have preferred iron, but bronze will do," she joked, in reference to her legendary moniker
A large group of political figures attended the unveiling in the House of Commons. Lady Thatcher's new likeness stands alongside those of Winston Churchill and Lloyd George in the Members' Lobby
22 FEBRUARY 2007
During her days as prime minister Margaret Thatcher was an imposing presence in the House of Commons. And the former Conservative Party leader has now made a dramatic return to the historic building, after a 7ft 4in statue of her was unveiled in the Members' Lobby.
The veteran politician, who led the UK from 1979 to 1990, was congratulated by dozens of senior figures at the presentation ceremony. Lady Thatcher seemed well pleased by the statue, which has been cast in bronze - despite the fact that she was known as "The Iron Lady" during her time in power. "I might have preferred iron, but bronze will do," joked the 81-year-old. "It won't rust."
The new artwork stands alongside those featuring some of Britain's most iconic leaders, including Winston Churchill, Lloyd George and Clement Atlee. "Above all, I couldn't ask for better company," said Britain's lone female former leader.
