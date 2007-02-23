Camilla proves a royal hit with British troops in Qatar

23 FEBRUARY 2007



With her husband Prince Charles one day set to be the head of the Armed Forces it seems appropriate the Duchess of Cornwall should also have a flair for inspecting the troops. Camilla proved a popular visitor at the Al Udaid Airbase in Qatar's capital Doha on Thursday, winning laughter and smiles from the British personnel stationed there.



Looking fresh in a floaty tunic and trouser ensemble, and in great spirits despite stepping off a plane from Kuwait earlier in the day, the mother-of-two was soon surrounded by servicemen and women eager to meet her. She is currently in the oil-rich nation as part of a packed ten-day tour to four Gulf States.



The Duchess who was made Royal Colonel to the 4th Battalion The Rifles earlier in the month, clearly feels at ease among in military surroundings. She and Charles will no doubt have an extra bond with Britain's troops now that it has been confirmed Prince Harry will serve with his Blues and Royals regiment in Iraq.