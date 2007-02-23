Princess Stephanie equals 'Sun King' cast in royal splendour

23 FEBRUARY 2007



Louis XIV knew a thing or two about pomp and splendour, but the French monarch wasn't the only royal making a lasting impression when he and his entourage paid a visit to Monaco.



Monegasque beauty Princess Stephanie, who - along with her brother Prince Albert - was hosting a glittering reception for the cast of the hit musical The Sun King to benefit her Aids charity, was equally stunning in a daringly low-cut silver gown.



Earlier in the day the prince and princess, dressed on this occasion in a dramatic sequin-encrusted number with a sheer panel which revealed her navel jewellery, were treated to a special one-off performance by the extravagantly dressed troupe.



Producer Dove Attia explained the elegant hostess had fallen in love with the show when she saw it in Paris last year. And when she asked them to come and take part in this week's benefit, they were only too happy to agree.



"We were truly taken by Princess Stephanie's personality," he revealed. "I found a caring mother who is 100 per cent involved with the Aids cause. We were also taken by the nature and originality of the project supported by the princess and Fight Aids Monaco - proceeds from the show will help to fund the construction of a residential home near Avignon for Aids sufferers and their families."