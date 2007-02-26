hellomagazineWeb
The royal pair seemed to relish their tour of the colourful souk, talking to shopkeepers about their products and picking up souvenirs. Doctors had advised Camilla, who is undergoing a hysterectomy operation on her return to the UK, to take things easy but the energetic royal was keen to make the most of her time in the Middle East
The following day Charles and Camilla visited the £200 million Museum of Islamic Art, which is set to open later this year
26 FEBRUARY 2007
They may be more at home shopping at organic markets near their Highbury estate, but Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall seemed delighted by the change of scene during a stay in Qatar.
Visiting the souk in the oil-rich country's capital Doha on Friday, the prince and his wife seemed fascinated by the colourful assortment of goods on offer. The couple tasted Arabian sweets and took tea with shopkeepers, marvelling at the range of jewellery, spices and textiles. Charles even picked up a present for his wife - a bottle of rose scent - but had to ask an aide to lend him the money as he was not carrying any local currency.
On Saturday the pair visited the state-of-the-art Museum for Islamic Arts, which is set to open at the end of this year, before attending an evening concert by local children in aid of victims of the Pakistani earthquake. Their ten-day tour of Gulf states continued on Sunday, with the royal duo flying into Bahrain.
