Snowy family fun for new generation of European royals

27 FEBRUARY 2007



To onlookers it might have seemed like any family get-together, as a group of excited children played together in the snow. The smiling parents watching over the happy scene unfolding in the Norwegian capital of Oslo were no ordinary mums and dads, however - they were all young representatives of leading European royal houses.



New York-based Princess Martha Louise of Norway and her husband Ari Behn were keeping an eye on their daughters Princess Maud and Princess Leah, while Denmark's Crown Princess Mary was among the group with her husband Prince Frederik and the couple's one-year-old son Prince Christian.



Also joining in the outing was Queen Silvia of Sweden, keeping warm in a fur coat and hat, who was accompanied by her daughter Princess Madelaine, chic in a more modern hooded ski jacket. Crown Prince Haakon and Princess Mette-Marit, meanwhile, had their hands full with Princess Ingrid, two, and Prince Sverre Magnus, one. That didn't stop them from enjoying the chance to catch up with old friends Crown Prince Philippe and Crown Princess Mathilde of Belgium, though.



The motive for their afternoon of snowy fun was the last day of King Harald's birthday celebrations. The Norwegian monarch played host to a roll-call of royal friends, including Britain's Prince Edward, the Netherlands' Crown Prince Willem-Alexander and Prince Albert of Monaco, when he marked his 70th anniversary with a lavish banquet at the weekend. And a small group of close friends and loved ones stayed on for the frosty activities that took place on Monday.