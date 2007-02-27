Royalty and statesmen

News

PROMOTION

PROMOTION

The Duke of York now has his own micro-site on the Royal family's official website, to help explain his role as the UK's special representative for international trade and investment - which he undertakes in addition to his other royal duties
Photo: © AFP
click on photos to enlarge

The site includes a photo gallery plus the opportunity to watch podcasts and view the Prince's diary
Photo: © www.royal.gov.uk

Prince Andrew joins his internet-savvy relations

27 FEBRUARY 2007

His 80-year-old mother Queen Elizabeth made her traditional Christmas speech available as a podcast last year and now Prince Andrew has joined the growing list of internet-savvy royals by launching his own website.

The Duke of York used to have a dedicated section on the official royal website www.royal.gov.uk, but he now has his very own snazzy micro-site to explain his role as the UK's special representative for international trade and investment. It provides details about his role, his diary - he completes on average 5.6 engagements per week - a gallery of photos of him in action, plus podcasts.

The dad-of-two is no doubt kept up to speed on internet developments by his eldest daughter Princess Beatrice who has her own myspace.com page. In it she reveals her love for the TV series Desperate Housewives and rugby hunk Jonny Wilkinson, as well as naming her dad as one of her heroes. "I wish I could fly helicopters like he can," she says.

Andrew's brother Prince Charles is also technologically clued up, and has been known to get blogging about issues close to his heart. And while Camilla may not have her own website, she has proved she keeps up with the latest gadgetry. On a recent trip to the US she informed Rod Stewart she had downloaded his album The Great American Songbook onto her iPod.

newsletter sign up

Your e-mail:

Latest News

ADVERTISING

BLOG

PROFILE


Lindsay Lohan

ONLINE POLL

Sorry - voting has now closed

VIDEO


New Quantum Of Solace trailer

VIDEO


All the shows from New York Fashion Week

HOROSCOPE

Make hellomagazine.com your home page | Advertising in the magazine | Advertising on the website | Disclaimer

Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico

© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved. Click here to let us bring the news to you! AddThis Feed Button