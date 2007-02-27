Prince Andrew joins his internet-savvy relations

His 80-year-old mother Queen Elizabeth made her traditional Christmas speech available as a podcast last year and now Prince Andrew has joined the growing list of internet-savvy royals by launching his own website.



The Duke of York used to have a dedicated section on the official royal website www.royal.gov.uk, but he now has his very own snazzy micro-site to explain his role as the UK's special representative for international trade and investment. It provides details about his role, his diary - he completes on average 5.6 engagements per week - a gallery of photos of him in action, plus podcasts.



The dad-of-two is no doubt kept up to speed on internet developments by his eldest daughter Princess Beatrice who has her own myspace.com page. In it she reveals her love for the TV series Desperate Housewives and rugby hunk Jonny Wilkinson, as well as naming her dad as one of her heroes. "I wish I could fly helicopters like he can," she says.



Andrew's brother Prince Charles is also technologically clued up, and has been known to get blogging about issues close to his heart. And while Camilla may not have her own website, she has proved she keeps up with the latest gadgetry. On a recent trip to the US she informed Rod Stewart she had downloaded his album The Great American Songbook onto her iPod.