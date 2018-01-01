Prince Charles embroiled in burger bar controversy

28 FEBRUARY 2007



The issue of healthy eating has become something of a cause celebre in recent years, with high-profile personality Jamie Oliver leading campaigns to promote a more nutritious diet. The Prince of Wales is apparently prepared to take things one step further than other figures who've spoken out on the issue, however, after he called for a ban on fast food giant McDonald's.



Charles' controversial remarks came as he toured a diabetes treatment centre in Abu Dhabi with his wife the Duchess of Cornwall. "Have you got anywhere with McDonald's?" he said to nutritionist Nadine Tayara. "Have you tried getting it banned? That is the key."



While the Prince's latest comments have caused more controversy than any he's made previously, it's not the first time Charles has spoken out on the issue. Last year he warned that "super-sizing" at fast food chains was fuelling an obesity epidemic in the UK. And just a week ago he invited school chefs and head teachers to his London home in an effort to promote better diets for children.



While McDonald's has described the first-in-line's remarks as "disappointing", a Clarence House spokesperson remained firm, saying: "The Prince of Wales believes very strongly in the importance of a balanced diet."



"The context of what he was saying was to draw attention to this very important issue, particularly the need for children to enjoy the widest possible variety of food."